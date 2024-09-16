Concert Themed World Of Nizami Mugham Held In Ganja
A concert themed "The World of Nizami Mugham" has been held
within Nizami Days in Ganja, Azernews reports.
The concert program featured soloists from the International
Mugham Center, khanende Sevinj Sarayeva, Elgiz Aliyev, and Nisbet
Sadrayeva, accompanied by Rashad Ibrahimov (tar) and Tahriz Yusubov
(kamancha).
They performed compositions such as "Qönçələbin mahnısı" from
the play "Foggy Tabriz," and mughams "Qönçələbin mahnısı,"
"Şikəsteyi - fars təsnifi," and "Gəncədən fayton gəlir."
The evening also featured performances by Shirhan Jahangirov and
Azer Vardiyev, accompanied by the Goygol State Song and Dance
Ensemble under the artistic direction of Sahil Guliyev, presenting
the folk song "Küçələrə su səpmişəm" and the work of Alekber
Taghiyev, "Sənə qurban." The concert program was met with applause
from the audience.
The project "Nizami Days", dedicated to the work of the classic
of Azerbaijani poetry, one of the greatest poets of the mediaeval
East, the greatest romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi
(1141 - 1209), is being implemented from September 11 to 15 with
the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive
Authority.
