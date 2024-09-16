Vazyme Leads Life Science Innovation, Boosting Research Breakthroughs In Midh1 Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NANJING, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vazyme (688105), a leading life science company, significantly contributed to groundbreaking research published in Science Magazine through its innovative products. The study, which focuses on how mutant IDH1 inhibition activates tumor immunity by inducing double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) sensing, utilized Vazyme's advanced tools to achieve compelling research results. These findings are driving progress in life science, fostering transformative changes and innovations, and advancing both academic research and the broader medical sector.

The research, led by the cancer research team at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was authored by Dr. Meng-Ju Wu and his team. Reporting in Science, their paper, "Mutant IDH1 Inhibition Induces dsDNA Sensing to Activate Tumor Immunity", reveals how mutant IDH1 inhibition activates tumor immunity by inducing dsDNA sensing. Research has found that mIDH1 inhibitors cause DNA demethylation, which reactivates dormant viral genes embedded in the genome from ancient infections, subsequently activating cGAS, a protein responsible for detecting these viral elements. This reactivation triggers a viral mimicry response, effectively mobilizing the immune system to attack and destroy tumor cells. In preclinical models, mIDH1 inhibition led to the rapid recruitment of CD8+

T cells and a strong anti-tumor immune response. These findings suggest that strategies enhancing viral mimicry and immune activation could significantly boost the efficacy of mIDH1 inhibitors, paving the way for innovative combination therapies to combat mIDH1-driven cancers.

Three products from Vazyme were instrumental in this significant research: Equalbit 1 × dsDNA HS Assay Kit (#EQ121), Mycolor One-Step Mycoplasma Detector (#D201), and BCA Protein Quantification Kit (#E112). Among them, Vazyme #EQ121 is a ready-to-use double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) quantification kit that is easy to use, highly sensitive, and accurately quantifies 0.2 - 100 ng dsDNA. By utilizing the dye that specifically binds to DNA and reducing interference from impurities, along with strict standard controls, it provides a good linear relationship in the 0.2 - 100 ng range, achieving accurate quantification. It is an ideal choice for large-scale DNA sample quantification in NGS (e.g., input DNA quantification, DNA library quantification).

Additionally, Vazyme has launched an upgraded mycoplasma detection reagent--the Mycolor One-Step Mycoplasma Detector (#D201). The product introduces a novel red-yellow color change system, which makes operation easy and visually intuitive. Reliable cell culture is vital for cell research; however, mycoplasma contamination remains a frequent and challenging issue. Unlike yeast and bacteria, mycoplasma cannot be directly observed under a microscope, which makes detection more complex. By using isothermal amplification technology to detect whether cells are contaminated with mycoplasma through color change, it provides great convenience for researchers.

The BCA Protein Quantification Kit (#E112) is one of the most sensitive methods for measuring protein concentration. Boasting unparalleled versatility across diverse experimental settings, it enables the exploration of standard curve linearity while maintaining the ease of operation.

These exceptional products, from Cell and Protein Research product line to NGS Library Preparation product line, directly result from Vazyme's strong research and development capabilities, which form the foundation of its innovations. The dedicated R&D team has developed over 600 types of genetically engineered recombinant enzymes, more than 2,500 high-performance antigens, monoclonal antibodies, and other essential materials. Driven by the robust enzyme library and following a logical progression in disease management-from discovery and prevention to diagnosis and treatment, Vazyme has established nine major product lines along with over 2,000 end products: Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagents, Molecular Biology Reagents, Cell & Protein Research Reagents, NGS Library Preparation Reagents, Reagents for Bio-Medicine, Instruments, Lab Consumables, Animal Disease Detection Kits, and IVD Solutions.

Vazyme prioritizes global customer connections, ensuring their satisfaction. Through local customer support teams in key markets, the company engages directly with users in over 60 countries with local warehouses for efficient delivery and service.

By leveraging technical expertise in various disciplines, including enzymology, immunology, cell biology, material science, and organic chemistry, Vazyme solidifies its role as a vital partner in scientific exploration. The driving force behind Vazyme's work is empowering customers in their pursuit of advancing the innovation of science. And together, exploring the unknown and fostering collaborations towards a healthier life for all.

For more information, please visit the following website:





E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86 400-168-5000

SOURCE Vazyme

