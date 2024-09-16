Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Launches Sector Leading Bilingual Pathway

Hanqing Bilingual Pathway Information Session on 25.09 at 10:00AM HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong recently announced the opening of a Chinese and English bilingual programme for Early Years students from January 2025, with Year 1 to follow in August.







Hanqing Bilingual Pathway

Offering an ambitious, bespoke and culturally rich programme, the Hanqing Bilingual Pathway (HQP) will expand the linguistic and cultural learning experiences of selected students and support the advanced development of literacy skills in both Chinese and English. Led by an outstanding team of native linguists, it will offer an even balance of daily interaction in both Chinese and English. HQP students will have full access to the facilities on campus and also benefit from specialist Music, Physical Education and Aquatics instruction as well as sector leading school-selection guidance.

HQP Chinese Principal, Sophie Che, travels to Hong Kong from Shanghai, having worked in a number of prestigious bilingual school settings in mainland China. She brings a wealth of experience of bilingual education and educational programme development.

Underpinned by the academic rigour of the Early Years and Foundation Stage framework and the English National Curriculum, HQP students will develop native or near-native level Chinese and international standard English. Their academic strengths will ensure advantaged placement at all of the leading schools in Hong Kong and beyond. Sophie Che, HQP Chinese Principal, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

Running in tandem with the much admired British International Pathway (BIP), enrolment into the HQP offers particular advantage to those keen to leverage the many nuanced interconnections between Chinese language and culture with 50% of the curriculum delivered in English and 50% in Chinese, to include the undertaking of Chinese Mathematics. Provision forms part of a strategic commitment and will be shaped by a common set of Guiding Statements .

The imminent launch of a tailored dual language programme speaks directly of an institutionalised commitment to refreshment, renewal and partnership with parents. Under the outstanding leadership of Sophie Che, the HQP will offer a sector leading range of opportunities and experiences. It will draw directly upon the many successes we have already enjoyed here in Hong Kong and the rich history available to us through connection with Shrewsbury School, founded by Royal Charter in 1552. Ben Keeling, Founding Principal, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

To learn more about the advantages of a Shrewsbury education, parents are encouraged to reach out to the admissions team at their earliest convenience

Hanqing Bilingual Pathway Information Session:

Join us to learn more about the many unique benefits of our bespoke bilingual programme.

Children between the ages of 2 and 4 are welcome to join the event for a taster session, whilst parents engage in a Q&A session with HQP Chinese Principal, Sophie Che.



25.09 at 10:00



Welcome from Shrewsbury Principal, Ben Keeling



SHK Insights, presented by HQP Chinese Principal, Sophie Che



Campus Tour

Taster Session and Q&A



Parents are welcomed to register

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong: Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong draws directly upon the heritage of one of Britain's most outstanding independent schools. Founded by Royal Charter in 1552, Shrewsbury School has an exceptional track record for broad study and academic excellence. We share aspiration, ideology and a commitment to the cultivation of confident, articulate and independent learners.

The only premium level provider of primary education in the region, our inspirational learning programme is founded upon the English National Curriculum and is designed to nurture creativity and confidence. Just 20 minutes from Central, we offer an exceptional range of experience to students aged between 3 and 11.

'Childhood experiences have been shown to have a profound impact upon our happiness, success and contentment. The quality of our adult life is often derived from the quality of our formative years and early schooling. Learning at Shrewsbury is centred upon the provision of a unique and aspirational set of experiences and opportunities to young people. Working in partnership with parents, we support the development of social and leadership skills, perseverance and determination.' Ben Keeling, Principal

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

10 Shek Kok Road, Tseung Kwan O Facilities Purpose built facilities include: Auditorium, Aquatics Centre, Sports Hall, Gymnastics Centre, Recital Hall, Football Pitch, Science Laboratory, Art and Design Studios Student Mix We host a vibrant international community made up of over 30 different nationalities

Large groups include: 15% UK - 15% US/Canada - 12% PRC - 10% Korea/India/Japan Tuition Fees 2024/25: Nursery 162,200 (107,600 half day) - Reception 174,200 - Primary 201,200

All places must also be supported by a Capital contribution

