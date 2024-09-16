WFP Reports Many Children In Afghanistan Attend School Hungry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme (WFP), which addresses hunger and food security, reported that many children in Afghanistan attend school hungry.

In a report released on Monday, September 16, the WFP emphasized that school meals are crucial for learning.

WFP stated,“In #Afghanistan , many children go to school hungry.”

The program stated that fortified biscuits are distributed to more than 700,000 boys and girls in Afghanistan's primary every morning.

The initiative encourages families to send their children to school by providing these meals.

According to the WFP, for many children, these biscuits are the only food they have for the entire day.

In a video shared by the WFP on their X page, Madina said,“When I come to school, I don't eat breakfast at home, and if I don't get the biscuit, I stay hungry.”

“We remind the world that school meals are essential for learning. For children like Madina, WFP biscuits might be all they eat all day,” the program said.

Previously, the WFP reported that nearly three million children in Afghanistan are suffering from malnutrition.

The dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially among children, highlights the critical role of food assistance programs like the WFP's school meals. These efforts are vital for both education and survival.

As malnutrition rates continue to rise, more urgent international support is needed to prevent a worsening crisis. Without adequate intervention, Afghanistan's future generations will continue to suffer from hunger and lack of access to education.

