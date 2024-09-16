Hamster Kombat Partners With Bitget For Gas-Free HMSTR Token Airdrop Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced to partner with Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) token, the TON-based trending project. With this, Bitget users will be able to claim the HMSTR Token airdrop via Hamster Kombat on Telegram at zero fee. These tokens will automatically be credited to users' Bitget accounts before the HMSTR spot trading begins. The upcoming listing of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) in the Meme and TON Ecosystem Zone of Bitget is set for trading on September 26, 2024.

Hamster Kombat is an innovative tap-to-earn game that immerses players in a unique blend of gaming and crypto exchange management. In this game, participants take on the role of a CEO tasked with expanding a crypto exchange within a fictional hamster world. Players earn coins by tapping a golden coin and then reinvest their earnings into upgrading their exchange. The game's combination of interactive gameplay and crypto simulation offers a novel experience, blending entertainment with the complexities of crypto trading. Hamster Kombat hit 10 million users in 7 days from its launch and 100 million monthly users in under 3 months.

Prior to this listing, Bitget introduced Hamster Future Coins (HMSTRBG ), a pre-market trading credential token issued based on a total supply of 10 Billion HMSTR. As of September 11, HMSTRBG is trading at 0.087 USDT with over 1.2 million USDT in total volume in Bitget Pre-market. Bitget's approach to integrating HMSTRBG into its platform in the Pre-market, initial listings for spot trading and now 0 gas fee airdrop claim emphasizes the importance of early access in crypto.

The continuous expansion of services and assets on Bitget shows the platform's leadership in providing access to low-cap highly anticipated tokens. The upcoming HMSTR listing highlight Bitget's ongoing efforts to support innovative projects within the crypto space, particularly those that intersect with emerging trends such as gaming and decentralized finance. As HMSTR prepares to enter the market, Bitget users can anticipate an exciting opportunity to explore this unique asset and potentially capitalize on its future growth.



