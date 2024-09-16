Medical Tourism Market Was Worth US$ 17.69 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach US$ 48.66 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global medical is poised for significant growth, with its valuation expected to rise from US$ 17.69 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 48.66 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing affordability of medical procedures abroad, coupled with the rising demand for advanced healthcare services in countries with cost-effective options, is driving this market expansion.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Medical tourism has seen a surge in popularity as more individuals seek specialized treatments, surgical procedures, and wellness therapies abroad. Factors contributing to this trend include high-quality care, reduced waiting times, and the opportunity for patients to combine medical treatment with travel. Countries such as Thailand, India, Mexico, and Turkey have emerged as prominent destinations, attracting patients from across the globe for their advanced healthcare infrastructures at competitive costs.The market's growth is further bolstered by advancements in telemedicine, improving access to pre- and post-operative care for international patients. Moreover, healthcare providers and governments in key regions are investing in infrastructure and marketing to cater to foreign patients, enhancing the appeal of medical tourism.Top Players in the Global Medical Tourism Market.Fortis Healthcare Ltd..Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.KPJ Healthcare Behard.Klinikum Medical Link.Booking.Agoda.Lastminute.Expedia.Hotwire.Bookmundi.Skyscanner.Kiwi.Marriott International.Jin Jiang.Hilton Hotels.InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc..Accor Group.Huazhu Hotels Group.Other Prominent PlayersSecure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Treatment Type.Cosmetic Treatment.Dental Treatment.Cardiovascular Treatment.Orthopedics Treatment.Bariatric Surgery.Fertility Treatment.Ophthalmic Treatment.Other TreatmentsBy Service Provider.Public.PrivateBy Region.North AmericaoUSoCanadaoMexico.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoBelgiumoSpainoPolandoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANThailandRest of ASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoTurkeyoSaudi ArabiaoJordanoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

