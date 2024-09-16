Big Wave Grand Prix, The Event That Revolutionizes Giant Wave Surfing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Wave Grand Prix

REFIX supports this innovative that gives visibility to Nazaré, a place of giant waves and epic victories.

A CORUñA, SPAIN, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- of big wave surfing with the launch of its innovative interactive platform during the 2024/25 season. Supported by REFIX, the event highlights Nazaré, renowned for its towering waves and extraordinary surf culture. This platform is designed to provide year-round visibility to the who brave Nazaré's legendary swells, offering audiences an unprecedented look at the sport's most thrilling feats.

Unlike traditional surfing events that are confined to a single competition day, the Big Wave Grand Prix will showcase the daily achievements of big wave surfers throughout the entire season. Through high-quality broadcasts, exclusive content, and immersive fan engagement, the BWGP aims to bring the global audience closer to the action. The platform will feature behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, fan interactions, and live updates, offering a comprehensive look at the challenges and triumphs of these elite athletes.

To date, 28 world-class surfers have confirmed their participation, with two more expected to join. The lineup includes record-breaking big wave legends such as Rodrigo Koxa, as well as rising stars like Tony Laureano and Salvador Couto. The international team represents 13 countries, including top names like James Storm Carew of Australia and Polly Ralda of Guatemala, reflecting the global reach of the sport.

More than just a surfing competition, the Big Wave Grand Prix aims to shine a spotlight on Nazaré's vibrant local community. The event will involve local photographers, videographers, and other key figures in the big wave surfing scene, bringing the behind-the-scenes world of the sport to life for a global audience. The platform will also take a unique approach to evaluating performances, recognizing surfers not just for their athletic abilities but for their contributions to the community and surf culture as a whole.

REFIX, the official title sponsor for the 2024/25 season, is an isotonic, organic, vegan beverage made from seawater off the coast of Galicia, Spain. With its focus on sustainability and health, REFIX's support of the BWGP underscores its commitment to the surfing community and the environment.

About Big Wave Grand Prix

The Big Wave Grand Prix is an innovative platform dedicated to showcasing the world's top big wave surfers. Through year-round broadcasts and exclusive content, BWGP offers a unique look into the lives of the athletes who ride the planet's most impresive waves. The platform aims to bring the sport closer to its global audience and highlight the vibrant local community of Nazaré, Portugal.

For more information, visit the official website:

Follow BWGP on Instagram: @bigwavegrandprix

oriana bello

REFIX

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.