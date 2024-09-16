Kwik Dry Launches Cutting-Edge, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Services In The UK

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bournemouth, UK, 16th September 2024 – Kwik Dry, a new and innovative cleaning service, is thrilled to announce its official launch. Specialising in a wide range of eco-friendly, quick-drying cleaning services, Kwik Dry offers superior solutions for carpets, upholstery, hard floors, and more. Founded with a mission to deliver exceptional quality while ensuring the and safety of homes and businesses, Kwik Dry uses advanced non-toxic, biodegradable products that are safe for families, pets, and the environment.



With the increasing demand for eco-conscious cleaning, Kwik Dry's revolutionary approach focuses on combining top-tier results with environmentally responsible practices. Their services include carpet cleaning, tile and grout restoration, upholstery and mattress cleaning, and wood floor restoration. Whether for residential or commercial spaces, Kwik Dry guarantees a fast, thorough clean with minimal downtime, allowing clients to return to refreshed spaces sooner.



Founder Alex Bilyk brings years of experience to the company and has developed a reputation for providing high-quality, reliable service. The company's highly trained team of technicians ensures each cleaning task is performed to the highest standards, with customer satisfaction being the top priority. Kwik Dry also stands out for its commitment to using the latest in quick-dry technology, reducing water waste and environmental impact.



“We're incredibly excited to introduce a cleaning solution that not only offers excellent results but also keeps our planet and homes safe,” said Alex Bilyk, founder of Kwik Dry.“Our customers deserve the best, and we're here to ensure they get top-quality cleaning without compromising on health or the environment.”



Kwik Dry offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, promising to re-clean any space for free if the customer is not fully satisfied.



For more information on Kwik Dry's services or to schedule an appointment, visit or contact their team at 01202 985424.

