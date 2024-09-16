Event On Anniversary Of Establishment Of First National Military Unit In Nakhchivan Held
An event was held in Combined Arms army on the occasion of the
32nd anniversary of the establishment of the first national
military unit in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
Azernews reports.
The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their
lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was performed.
The congratulations of the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense,
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov were conveyed to the event
participants.
The speeches noted the history of the establishment of the
Combined Arms Army, founded by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
and its path of progress. It was highlighted that thanks to the
attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev,
the measures implemented in further improvement of the service and
socio-living conditions of the military personnel were
continued.
At the event, a film was shown about the history of the
establishment of the Combined Arms Army and its glorious combat
path.
In the end, various orders and medals, next military ranks,
honorary decrees were presented to the distinguished
servicemen.
