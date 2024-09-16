Watch: Sheikh Mohammed Shares Idris Elba Asking World To 'Bring Your Impossible' To UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:36 PM

Idris Elba, the superstar and UN Goodwill Ambassador has a deep admiration for Dubai.

In a social post shared by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime of UAE, and of Dubai, the renowned is seen speaking passionately about the emirate, calling it a place where you can "bring your impossible".

He describes the UAE as a "place where you can invent the future and create it". With visionary and groundbreaking projects regularly up its sleeve, Dubai embraces ambitious, futuristic development master plans .

In the video, Elba extends an invitation to visitors, encouraging them to bring their own "impossible" dreams to the emirate. For Elba, Dubai is not just a city where dreams are pursued, but one "where they are surpassed".

Watch the video here as shared by Sheikh Mohammed:

Elba is not new to the landscape of Dubai. In February 2023, during the World Government Summit (WGS) , he sat down with Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks, to discuss the craft of storytelling.

That day, Elba praised Dubai's remarkable ability to tell its own story. "Dubai is an incredible tourism story." He likened the city's narrative to a movie so extraordinary that, in his eyes, Dubai itself should win an Oscar.

At a conference in Abu Dhabi in February this year, he also said that the UAE could become the next hub for the film industry , similar to Hollywood's rise in America during the early 20th century.

“There are incredible opportunities in the film industry,” he said.“Yes, you could lose your money very quickly, but you can also triple or quadruple the money very quickly. If you look at what Mattel did with the Barbie movie - toys have faced a steady decline, but with the movie, they created $1.5 billion of revenue generation, and it continues. So it is more attractive for investors to do this with the industry.”

