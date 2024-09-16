Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Was Valued At US$ 2,331.3 Million In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) , valued at US$ 2,331.3 million in 2023, is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach US$ 8,137.2 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032. This robust growth can be attributed to the increasing global prevalence of RSV infections, particularly in infants, young children, and the elderly, as well as advancements in options, including vaccines and antiviral therapies.The Request of this Sample Report Here-RSV is a common respiratory virus that poses a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable populations, including newborns, the immunocompromised, and older adults. Over the past few years, the demand for effective diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments has surged, driven by heightened awareness and the development of novel therapeutic solutions.The market's expansion is further supported by increasing government initiatives aimed at controlling RSV infections, as well as growing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical companies. The emergence of promising vaccines and ongoing clinical trials is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the RSV treatment landscape.Key players in the RSV market are actively engaged in the development and commercialization of new products, which is expected to fuel competitive dynamics and drive further market growth in the coming years..AbbVie, Inc..AstraZeneca PLC.Atea Pharmaceuticals.Bausch Health Companies Inc..Celltrion Inc..Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.Gilead Sciences, Inc..GlaxoSmithKline PLC.Johnson & Johnson's.mAbxience.Medivir AB.Merck Co., Inc..Pfizer Inc..ReViral Ltd..Sanofi.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Highlights:Rising RSV Prevalence: Increasing incidences of RSV infections globally, especially in high-risk groups.Technological Advancements: Development of innovative RSV vaccines and therapies.Government Initiatives: Strengthening immunization programs to combat RSV infections.Growing Investments: Pharmaceutical companies accelerating R&D efforts for new treatments.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Drug Type.Ribavirin.Synagis.Virazole.Palivizumab.Riba Tab.OthersBy Dosage Form.Oral.Injectable.Inhaler.OthersBy Treatment Type.Immune prophylaxis.Supportive care.Antiviral MedicationsBy Distribution Channel.Hospital pharmacies.Drug Stores.Retail pharmacies.ClinicsBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoSouth KoreaoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoUAEoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

