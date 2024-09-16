A New Local Peak In Crypto?
9/16/2024 4:19:35 AM
The crypto market started the weekend on a positive note but has been unable to sustain gains in recent days, losing 2.8% in the last 24 hours to reach a capitalisation of $2.04 trillion. This retreat from the $2.12 trillion area looks like a new lower local high, continuing the March series, with the potential to return below $2 trillion and consolidate there.
