Introducing THAT: Shifting From Cash To Innovation

Gold Coast, Australia , Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move set to disrupt the landscape, THAT officially launches as a pioneering Layer-1 blockchain.







Designed to replace cash with a universally accessible cryptocurrency, THAT challenges the norm by targeting mass adoption beyond tech-savvy circles. With high scalability, robust security, and near-zero transaction fees, THAT is equipped to meet the demands of everyday transactions, aiming to make digital currency the new standard. As a natively spendable cryptocurrency, THAT enables seamless peer-to-peer transactions, making it practical for everyday use.





Founder and CEO Bailey Nahi shares his vision on a recent podcast :“If you told me that in five years, there's going to be a cryptocurrency with the most worldwide spendability, accepted by merchants and businesses everywhere, that's the cryptocurrency I want to be part of now. In five years, we envision THAT as the go-to cryptocurrency, centered on utility and spendability. If we don't lead the charge, someone else will.”







App Launch and Market Readiness

The THAT app underwent successful testing in the lead-up to today's launch, onboarding over 200 businesses and 13,000 users in just a few weeks. Luka, owner of Double Zero Italian, shared his experience:“We used the THAT app during our quietest months and saw our highest revenue intake during that time.” The early testing phase demonstrated THAT's potential to attract businesses and users quickly. The app will relaunch in four weeks, coinciding with the full introduction of THAT as a currency, and will feature an integrated exchange, digital wallet, live trading charts, and a merchant directory of businesses accepting THAT as a native form of payment.

Regulatory Compliance and Security

THAT places a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and advanced security measures, ensuring users can transact with confidence. As outlined in the white paper, THAT has been meticulously developed in line with compliance and licensing requirements. By leveraging Kaleido's platform-used by global giants like Microsoft and Sony-THAT adds an additional layer of security, scalability, and seamless cross-chain transactions to its already robust infrastructure.

Community and Future Growth

The THAT prelaunch event raised $850K and attracted a vibrant community of early supporters and business partners. The roadmap outlines the course for future growth and global expansion through initiatives such as the integration of NFTs, further development of online services, and the implementation of advanced financial tools. It also details THAT's journey and the milestones accomplished so far. This comprehensive approach reflects a commitment to transparency and provides a clear vision for the future.

For more details and features, visit the THAT white paper

THAT Now Available on Uniswap via Polygon

Today's launch opens the gate to buy, sell, and trade THAT on Uniswap through the Polygon Network. Early adopters have the opportunity to benefit from potential growth and rewards as THAT expands to additional exchanges and gains broader adoption. Tokens acquired on Polygon via Uniswap can also be bridged to the THAT Layer-1 Mainnet using a bridging solution powered by Kaleido. Visit THAT to learn more and join this emerging movement.







About THAT:

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Bailey Nahi, THAT is dedicated to transforming cryptocurrency into a spendable asset in everyday life. Leveraging a secure, scalable, and fast Layer-1 blockchain, THAT aims to create a digital currency that is so accessible and usable it can replace cash and become the mainstream, worldwide currency. The company's innovative approach, supported by industry-leading technologies, positions THAT within the ongoing global shift toward digital financial solutions, supporting its widespread adoption and practical utility in the crypto space.







