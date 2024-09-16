Mayra Skin And Aesthetics Clinic Introduces NB UVB Full Body Treatment For Comprehensive Skin Care

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indore, MP – Mayra Skin and Aesthetics Clinic, a leading skincare in Indore, proudly announces the introduction of the state-of-the-art NB UVB Full Body Treatment. This advanced therapy offers an effective, non-invasive solution for a wide range of skin conditions, ensuring that patients receive the best in modern dermatological care.



Established in 2018 and led by the renowned Dr. Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Mayra Skin and Aesthetic Clinic has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge treatments for skin, hair, and nail problems. Dr. Patidar, with over 12 years of experience, is recognized as one of the top dermatologists in Indore, specializing in both common and complex skin issues.



The newly launched NB UVB Full Body Treatment is designed to treat various skin conditions, including psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, and other chronic skin diseases. Narrowband UVB therapy (NB UVB) has been clinically proven to effectively manage these conditions with minimal side effects, offering patients long-lasting relief. The treatment works by targeting affected areas with precise UVB light, stimulating skin healing while reducing inflammation.



About Mayra Skin and Aesthetic Clinic: Mayra Skin and Aesthetic Clinic is a renowned destination for advanced skincare solutions. With a team of experienced, best dermatologists in Indore and state-of-the-art facilities, the clinic is committed to providing personalized care and transformative experiences to its clients. From innovative treatments to luxurious spa experiences, Mayra Skin and Aesthetic Clinic offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance beauty and well-being.



