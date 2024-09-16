Textile Enzyme Market Drivers Analysis Industry Segmentation And Key Players Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global textile enzyme market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected value of $1.22 billion by 2030, up from $672.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for textile production worldwide, particularly in the denim clothing sector, and advancements in textile manufacturing. The report by Allied Market Research provides valuable insights into the market trends, major segments, top investment pockets, and key competitors, offering a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market.The report highlights the significant potential of the denim clothing sector and the advancements in textile manufacturing, which provide new growth opportunities for players operating in the textile enzymes market. However, the high cost of textile enzymes is a major restraint to the market growth. On the other hand, the increasing use of enzymes in fabric de-sizing and bio-polishing presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the textile enzyme market, including the transportation constraints, decreased industrial production, and disrupted supply chain, which resulted in a significant reduction in global economic growth and negatively affected the textile enzymes market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global textile enzyme market based on type, application, and region. The cellulase segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global textile enzyme market, while the amylase segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. The bio-polishing segment dominated the market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than one-fourth of the America, Europe, and LAMEA regions.The leading market players analyzed in the global textile enzyme market report include Genotek Biochem., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours.Obtain Report Details:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

