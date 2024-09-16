Karnataka News: VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest In Mangaluru Police Personnel, RAF Deployed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka news: On Monday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in Bantwal town of Mangaluru, Karnataka over a social post. The SP of Dakshin Kannada, Yatish N, told ANI that he 'cannot disclose' what the issue is about.

According to visuals released by ANI,

police personnel, and Rapid Action Forces (RAF) have also been deployed to control the situation. Several were seen thrashing the barricades, while continuing with the protest.

| Lord Ganesha murti in Bengaluru police van sparks row: PM Modi says THIS

According to another video released by the ANI, Rapid Action Force (RAF) also had to be deployed to control the outrage.

'Will attract legal action'

Responding to the situation, the Dakhsin Kannada SP further said that they had made adequate arrangements for the protest call. He further added that necessary steps were being taken to avoid any disruptions on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival.

| Bengaluru news: Man breaches security atCM Siddaramaiah's event - WATCH

" We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place in Bantwal or anywhere in the district. There is some issue that is happening amongst a few people and I cannot disclose what the issue is. We just wanted to ensure that everything remains peaceful... Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action...," the SP was quoted as saying by ANI.

'Start combing operation'

Several X users commented about the ongoing protests, Karnataka government had to be more adept in handling the issue. One user said that it was high time the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah handled the 'goons' strictly.

Meanwhile, another user labelled the Bajrang Dal as a 'terrorist organisation'.

| Nuh Violence: Role of Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member, in communal clashes

One user further linked the protests to West Bengal.“Karnatak state government should secretly start combing operation to arrest anti congress people. Their modus operandi is same in west bengal and karnatak,” stated the user.

The protest comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday , tomorrow, i. e, September 17.

Keep checking here for more updates.