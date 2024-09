Operating Room Integration Market To Witness Remarkable Growth From 2020 - 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Operating Room Integration Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Operating Room Integration Market by Device Type, Application, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global operating room integration market size was valued at $1.77 Billion in 2019, which is projected to reach $4.19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The remote and ease of control for video output, high-quality display technologies, multiple video screens streaming on one display, and sharing of videos between different operating rooms increase the demand for video over IP solutions. Further, the launch of the latest A/V streaming devices over IP solutions for digital operating rooms drives the operating room integration market growth. For instance, Sigma-XG which is a one product and one cable infrastructure, which means the device uses only one cable for connection throughout the building it is installed in and can be used to stream video in multiple operating rooms. Therefore, this advancement in audio and video management systems drives the operating room integration market growth.Ease in visualization of patient monitoring and display solutions, advancement of display technologies such as miniaturization of display and ultra-high-quality display outputs drive the market for display solutions for operating room integration. Further, the latest technologies provide various modes of display such as mirror image mode, picture-in-picture mode, and side-by-side flexibility for multi-image viewing mode. This increases the demand for display solutions among doctors.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Factors such as advancement in surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and patient monitoring to provide safety boost the growth of the market. However, high initial investment and maintenance of ORI systems hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the untapped potential of emerging markets is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market globally.Competitive Analysis:The Operating Room Integration industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Operating Room Integration Market include,STERIS PLC.STRYKER CORPORATIONOLYMPUS CORPORATIONKARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KGSKYTRON LLCGETINGE AB (MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG.)BRAIN LAB AGCanon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)MERIVAARA CORP.DORICON MEDICAL SYSTEMSRegion-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, EMEA, China, and Asia-Pacific. North America was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $790.0 million, and is estimated to garner $1,622.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.The global operating room integration market is segmented based on device type, application, end-user, and region. Based on the device type, the market is divided into audio & video management systems, display systems, documentation and recording systems, and others. Further, the audio & video management system segment is classified into simple video management, advanced video management, and data comparing IP-based versions. In addition, the display system is categorized into small display and large format display.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study- By device type, the audio and video management systems segment held the highest revenue of $586.9 million in 2019 and contributed a major part in the operating room integration market share.- By application, the surgery segment held the highest revenue of $934.4 million in 2019.- By end use, the hospital segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $1.43 Billion as per the operating room integration market analysis.- By region, North America is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major operating room integration market share during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

