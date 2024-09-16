International Kickboxing And MMA Tournament Held In Batumi
Date
9/16/2024 1:08:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
An international kickboxing and MMA tournament, "Grand Bellagio
Championship-2," was held in Batumi, Azernews
reports.
The second edition of the tournament featured eight fights, with
six conducted under kickboxing rules and two under MMA rules.
Athletes from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Israel, Belgium, Iran,
Uganda, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Armenia participated in the
championship.
In the MMA category, Azerbaijani fighter Yusif Qasımov,
competing in the 68 kg weight class, secured a victory over Kazakh
opponent Ulan Tambayev with a submission hold.
In the main event of the evening, Azerbaijani fighter residing
in Georgia, Alim Nabiyev-7-time world champion and 3-time European
champion in kickboxing-defeated Ugandan fighter Umar Semata, a
continental and 3-time world champion. With this victory, Alim
Nabiyev achieved his 56th win out of 64 fights.
Notably, representatives from Azerbaijan's embassy in Georgia,
the consulate in Batumi, and Azerbaijani businesspeople residing in
Georgia attended the event to support the athletes.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108676679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.