International Kickboxing And MMA Tournament Held In Batumi

Fatima Latifova

An international kickboxing and MMA tournament, "Grand Bellagio Championship-2," was held in Batumi, Azernews reports.

The second edition of the featured eight fights, with six conducted under kickboxing rules and two under MMA rules.

Athletes from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Israel, Belgium, Iran, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Armenia participated in the championship.

In the MMA category, Azerbaijani fighter Yusif Qasımov, competing in the 68 kg weight class, secured a victory over Kazakh opponent Ulan Tambayev with a submission hold.

In the main event of the evening, Azerbaijani fighter residing in Georgia, Alim Nabiyev-7-time world champion and 3-time European champion in kickboxing-defeated Ugandan fighter Umar Semata, a continental and 3-time world champion. With this victory, Alim Nabiyev achieved his 56th win out of 64 fights.

Notably, representatives from Azerbaijan's embassy in Georgia, the consulate in Batumi, and Azerbaijani businesspeople residing in Georgia attended the event to support the athletes.