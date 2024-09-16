Last Mile Delivery Market To Hit $288.9 Billion By 2031, Driven By E-Commerce Growth And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Last Mile Delivery Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Last Mile Delivery Market ," The last mile delivery market was valued at $131.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $288.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Last mile delivery is the final logistics stage in the order process. It takes place after the products have been received, placed in the warehouse, sorted, picked, packed, and shipped to the appropriate distribution centers. Last-mile delivery is all about shipping the products from delivery hubs directly to the customer's door. The inclination of consumers towards quick and timely delivery is likely to promote the growth of the last-mile delivery market. The spectacular rise in online and e-commerce sales in developing countries has increased the need for parcel shipment. This aspect may trigger the growth of the last-mile delivery market. Apart from this, the omnichannel supply chains are boosting the business in the logistics and transportation sector which further may facilitate the growth of the last-mile delivery market. Furthermore, same-day delivery is one of the major market drivers which has grabbed consumer attention. This aspect is likely to support the growth of the last-mile delivery market. For instance, in January 2022, DPD Group collaborated with Asendia USA to provide quick and cost-effective e-commerce package delivery services to Europe from the U.S. enabling exceptional growth potential in the region.In addition, the last mile delivery market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and advancements in the conception of delivery services such as automated delivery and aerial delivery. Furthermore, the companies operating in the last mile delivery market have adopted partnerships, investments, and business expansions to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in September 2021, Matternet announced its first establishment of the Matternet Station at EOC hospital group in Switzerland, Lugano. The Matternet M2 drone including its cloud platform, as well as the Matternet M2's beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) technology, will be used to enable autonomous drone delivery.The regular delivery segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on delivery mode, the regular delivery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global last mile delivery market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to this mode being relatively less expensive as compared to same-day express or delivery mode. However, the same-day delivery or express delivery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for easy and quick availability of various products across the globe.Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031Based on application, the e-commerce segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global last mile delivery market , and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to surge in online shopping, rise in number of businesses coming online, and increase in penetration of internet across the world. However, the retail and FMCG segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to supply of local and international brands to shoppers and other advantages in terms of skills, labor costs, access to raw materials, ease of doing business, and proximity to customers.Asia-Pacific to continue its lead position by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global last mile delivery market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to surge in standards of living, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure, rise in international trade, and significant rise in online-commerce retail sales. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for fast transport services, economic development, rise in customer demand for same-day deliveries with the e-commerce growth, increase in number of new start-ups, and strong presence of local and international players.Leading Market PlayersA1 Express Services Inc.AmazonAramexBEST IncDB SchenkerDeutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)DPDDrone Delivery CanadaDropoff, Inc.DSV (DSV PANALPINA)FedExFlirteyFlytrexInquire Before Buying -The factors such as development of e-commerce industry, increase in trading activities due to globalization, technological advancements in delivery vehicles, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drives the last mile delivery market growth. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs, lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service, and imprecise postal address system is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, the adoption autonomous delivery to reinforce the demand, cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and growing e-commerce industry coupled with rise in B2C deliveries is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the last mile delivery market.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy service type, customer-to-customer (C2C) segment dominated the global last mile delivery market in terms of growth rate.On the basis of vehicle type, the drones segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of mode of operation, the autonomous segment is the highest contributor to the last mile delivery market in terms of revenue.By delivery mode segment, the same-day delivery or express delivery segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By application, the retail & FMCG segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of destination, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030ttps:// - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.