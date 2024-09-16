Event Industry Icon Joins Nvision360 As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nvision360 is excited to announce a significant move poised to drive further growth. The expanding company has secured Heidi Jacobson as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Heidi is a highly respected business development leader with decades of experience in the event industry. She is known for a remarkable track record of delivering transformative and high-impact events and will spearhead the company's ongoing expansion efforts.

Heidi's prior roles include key leadership positions with L5 Events, Encore, Freeman and Cornerstone, where she crafted cutting-edge corporate events for her clients such as Amazon Services, Morgan Stanley, Intel, and The National Basketball Players Association.

"I'm thrilled to join a company who lives their motto, clients first! said Mrs. Jacobson. I've known Nvison360 for years and know firsthand the level of creative professionalism and execution the team is committed to. What better way to give back to the industry I love than to introduce you all to a best-in-class, solution based, creative, production and audiovisual company."

Eddie Romanita, Nvision360 CEO said, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome such an extraordinary business development leader to our team. "Having had the privilege of a long-standing professional relationship with her, I have always held immense respect for her work and the remarkable impact she has had on the events industry. Her unparalleled expertise and visionary approach are a perfect match for our goals, and I am confident that her leadership will drive our continued success and innovation."

In her new role, Heidi will be responsible for managing existing accounts, exploring new business opportunities, and collaborating with the Senior Vice President of Marketing in the development of meaningful experiences for the corporate and higher education clients.

About Nvision

Founded in 2011 Nvision360 is a premier boutique provider of production and audiovisual services for customer focused events. The company has locations in New York and Las Vegas. The company specializes in tailored solutions for customers seeking a boutique experience and dedicated event partner. Visit us at .

Contact: Janielle Bertrand

702-858-6407

[email protected]

SOURCE Nvision 360

