Exciting Debut Of The First Annual Digital Music Gala! The 2024 China Digital Music Industry Conference Kicks Off In Huli District, Xiamen

The“Huli Night” Industry Exchange Meeting buzzed with activity

Music and digital in perfect blend, together we innovate to transcend.

From September 12th to 13th, the 2024 Digital Music Industry Conference kicked off in Huli District, attracting a multitude of international experts, scholars, and industry leaders from the digital music sector. The gathering was a collaborative endeavor to explore the future direction of China's digital music industry, striving to forge new horizons for its development.

The Third Plenary Session of the CPC's 20th Central Committee emphasized the need to explore effective mechanisms to integrate culture and technology, as well as to expedite the development of innovative cultural business models. Digital music, as a novel cultural model integrating music and digital technology, represents new quality productive forces in the cultural sector. Currently, Xiamen is actively promoting the construction of a“Cultural Center, Artistic City, and Musical Island,” taking the guiding influence of the China Digital Music Industry Conference to attract top enterprises and high-quality projects. This includes fast-tracking the creation of key initiatives such as the China Digital Music Industry Base, the China Music Industry Park, and the Cross-strait Music Industry Integration Base. By focusing on emerging sectors like digital music, electronic music, and the metaverse, among others, Xiamen seeks to establish a“Music + Technology” industrial system and accelerate the construction of a pop culture center. In light of this backdrop and trend, the Huli District is actively fostering the integrated growth of culture, sports, tourism, and commerce. By organizing the China Digital Music Industry Conference, the District is engaging with various sectors of the digital music landscape, including production, academia, research, and application. Furthermore, by leveraging music resources from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Huli is committed to establishing the China Digital Music Industry (Xiamen) Base and promoting the high-quality development of the music industry.

Exploring Trends and Charting Directions:

Industry Leaders Come Together to Discuss the Growth of the Digital Music Sector

The lineup of guests at this Conference was nothing short of impressive, showcasing a gathering of elites, experts, scholars, and pioneers from various fields of the digital music industry.

Among them are leaders of renowned platform companies such as Universal Music, Tencent Music, NetEase Cloud Music, and Qishui Music, as well as authoritative scholars who have dedicated years to researching areas such as digital music copyrights, artificial intelligence, and digital music dissemination. Prominent music critics such as Liu Shuiji and He Fangcheng enriched the event with their insights. The event also had Li Jiaqi, the music producer behind“Black Myth: Wukong” and the founder of 8082Audio Studio, along with advocates of traditional music. These influential figures shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a feast of ideas for music lovers, and igniting limitless creativity and inspiration.

Reports indicate that this year's Conference has been further upgraded with a richer agenda. While innovatively launching the first Annual Digital Music Gala, it highlighted the development level and innovative vitality of the digital music industry, with authoritative releases of annual reports and industry initiatives.







Signing Ceremony for Strategic Cooperation Agreements of the China Digital Music Industry Base and Key Music Collaboration Projects in Huli District

“At past conferences, having sub-forums prior to the main event was rare, but it significantly enhances our understanding of the industry,” remarked Wang Yefei, Chairman of the Beijing News Publishing and Copyright Association, former Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Publicity Department, and former Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press and Publication, upon his arrival from the airport.” We hope to facilitate preliminary sub-forums to show emerging trends, challenges, and pertinent research findings related to industry development ahead of time. Through active discussions across the industry, we can pinpoint the concerns of industry professionals and enable quicker, more effective responses in the main forum, encouraging greater participation from music professionals in the Conference's exchanges and discussions.”

This year's Conference features top-tier experts and a more stringent selection mechanism.“We initiated the evaluation preparations six months ago to guarantee fairness, transparency, and openness,” stated Shu Nan, a consultant for the Expert Committee, acclaimed composer, National Class-One Composer, Professor at the Beijing Film Academy, and Vice Chairman of the Beijing Musicians Association.“We've made projects such as the Association's annual tribute more professional and standardized, ensuring they resonate with fans' preferences while paying attention to both quality and popularity,” explained Ao Ran, Executive Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, and Director of the Digital Music Working Committee.

The Conference will present the 2023-2024 Digital Music Annual Honors, including eight categories of song projects: Digital Song of the Year, Digital Album of the Year, Film Song of the Year, Game Song of the Year, Variety Show (Gala) Song of the Year, National Ethnic Song of the Year, Public Welfare Song of the Year, and Emerging Musician Song of the Year. These awards intend to recognize outstanding contributions by musicians and musical works in the digital music field.

Building Platforms to Promote Cooperation

Collecting Insights from Various Sectors to Foster Deep Integration of Industry, Academia, Research, and Application.

A key highlight of this year's Conference is the establishment of the Digital Music Industry Research Expert Committee under the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association (hereafter referred to as the“Expert Committee”) in Huli, Xiamen. A collaboration agreement for the industry conference has been finalized for a term of five years.

Liu Yang, Secretary General of the Digital Music Working Committee at the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, clarified that the Expert Committee consists of professionals involved in research, teaching, and management within the digital music sector, who possess high technical expertise and extensive practical experience. Members include representatives from domestic digital music platforms, educational institutions, research institutes, talent agencies, training institutions, media outlets, local digital music associations, related enterprises, and businesses related to peripheral products for the digital music industry.







Guests enjoy listening to the nominated tracks for the 2023-2024 digital music annual honors on the interactive screen.

“There is limited interaction among domestic musicians, which makes this a unique opportunity for music platforms and artists to engage in discussions,” stated Ao Ran. According to him, the Expert Committee will concentrate on the core issues facing the development of the digital music industry. By creating an open and collaborative research platform, it plans to draw on wisdom and expertise from various sectors, driving deep integration and joint innovation across industry, academia, research, and application, collectively advancing the healthy and orderly development of the digital music industry. It will conduct in-depth studies on key industry-specific issues, assembling expert teams to analyze the root causes of problems and explore solutions to pave the way for the development of the digital music industry.

Liu Yang highlighted that the Expert Committee will utilize the strengths of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, along with the locational and resource advantages of Huli District in Xiamen, to collaboratively advance the high-quality growth of China's digital music industry.“In the future, we must continue to bring the people across the strait closer together, heart to heart, through various forms of music and art,” Ao Ran added.