Tourism Seychelles Ready To Impress At The 46Th Edition Of IFTM Top Resa

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Linda Hohnholz

Seychelles is gearing up to make a lasting impression at the IFTM Top Resa, France's premier international trade fair, taking place from September 17 to 19.

The 115-island destination will captivate professionals and visitors from France and neighbouring Benelux countries, showcasing its unique charm at the Porte de Versailles in Paris.

A high-profile delegation, led by Sherin Francis, principal secretary for tourism, will represent Seychelle at the event. Joining her will be Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing, along with the Tourism Seychelles team based in France. The Seychelle contingent will also include key local trade partners, with representatives from 7° South, Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort, Creole Travel Services, Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Mason's Travel, Oasis Hotel Restaurant & Spa, and Story Seychelles.

Speaking ahead of the event, the principal secretary for tourism said:

“The IFTM Top Resa event allows us to engage directly with key decision-makers, including tour operators and airline partners, and explore opportunities to enhance connectivity and expand our market reach. Our goal is to ensure that Seychelles remains a top-of-mind destination, not just for leisure travelers but also for group travel and MICE segments. We are committed to building lasting partnerships and maintaining the momentum we've created, ultimately contributing to the sustainable growth of our tourism industry.”

Over the three-day event, local partners will have the chance to stay updated on tourism trends, participate in conference sessions, engage in insightful debates, and enjoy exceptional networking opportunities. The immersive trade show offers a comprehensive view of the travel industry's latest innovations and expertise.

Willemin emphasized that Seychelles is poised to reinforce its share of the French market through its participation at the event.“We are in high spirits and confident that this year's IFTM Top Resa will once again be a successful platform for Seychelles. The fair has consistently served as a pivotal stage for our local trade, shaping our performance in the French market and neighboring regions for the upcoming year.

Our team and partners are not only focused on attracting French holidaymakers to Seychelles for their next vacation but also on showcasing the diverse experiences our islands have to offer. From our pristine beaches and stunning natural landscapes to our vibrant Creole culture, we are committed to ensuring that Seychelles remains a desirable and top-of-mind destination.”

The post Tourism Seychelles ready to impress at the 46th Edition of IFTM Top Resa appeared first on Caribbean News Global .