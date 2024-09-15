(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sonoran Regional Core in East Shea, Arizona, has recently adopted a new water sanitization method for its swimming pools by partnering with AquaLab. The method utilizes a nanobubble that dispenses microscopic bubbles into the water to target and reduce impurities. This initiative is part of the facility's efforts to improve water clarity and hygiene, with the additional benefit of being environmentally considerate.



Furthering these improvements, the updated system aims to maintain the cleanliness of the pools through a more efficient process that aligns with the facility's commitment to sustainability. The technology's introduction is expected to support the Sonoran Regional Core's objective of providing safe and clean swimming environments for local residents.



AquaLab has developed a nanobubble sanitization process that infuses water with minuscule bubbles, each under 200 nanometers in dimension. The tiny size and neutral buoyancy of these bubbles contribute to their prolonged presence in the water. This process aims to address and remove impurities, potentially improving water clarity and diminishing the reliance on chemical treatments.



Brendan Mullins, a representative of AquaLabs, reported that after incorporating AquaLab's nanobubble system , there have been noticeable changes in the maintenance of the pool. Observations include improvements in water clarity and cleanliness, alongside a decrease in the use of chemicals. According to Mullins, these changes have made the pool safer and more pleasant for users.



The technology in use at the facility aligns with efforts to maintain an environmentally conscious operation by lessening the need for chemicals and decreasing the frequency of filter back-washing. The result is a reduction in both the environmental impact and operational expenses, providing an opportunity for the Sonoran Regional Core to divert funds to additional community initiatives.



Members of the swimming community at the Sonoran Regional Core, including local swim teams, athletes, and families, have noted an enhancement in the quality of the pool water. A mother whose children swim at the facility, commented on the noticeable change in water quality after the implementation of the new system, expressing comfort in the knowledge that the swimming environment is both healthier and safer.



Following the installation of a nanobubble pool sanitization Sonoran Regional Core in East Shea, AZ , aquatic programs at the area have seen increased participation. Swim classes, in particular, have noticed a rise in enrollment, attributed to the public's awareness of the health and environmental benefits of the new system.



In the future, there are plans for the Sonoran Regional Core to further collaborate with the provider of the nanobubble technology. This collaboration may extend to incorporating the system into additional water management areas, including ornamental fountains and irrigation infrastructures. The positive reception from the community has highlighted the value of this sanitization method and could establish East Shea as a model for sustainable water practices.



The company behind the nanobubble technology specializes in the development of water treatment innovations, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of addressing water quality issues on a global scale.



The Sonoran Regional Core is incorporating environmentally considerate and health-focused methods into its pool management routine. The community has acknowledged the changes, which have shifted the experience of utilizing the swimming facilities. These initiatives are contributing to a healthier swimming environment and are placing East Shea as an example for sustainable water management practices.

