NTD Club Signs Two American Basketball Players
9/15/2024 3:13:02 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
NTD Club has reached agreements with two American basketball
players, Azernews reports.
24-year-old point guards Zion Patterson and Caleb Burgess have
signed contracts with the team for the remainder of the season.
Zion Patterson last played for Henderson State University, while
Caleb Burgess spent the last two seasons with the UNC Asheville
Bulldogs.
