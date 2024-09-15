عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NTD Club Signs Two American Basketball Players

NTD Club Signs Two American Basketball Players


9/15/2024 3:13:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NTD Club has reached agreements with two American basketball players, Azernews reports.

24-year-old point guards Zion Patterson and Caleb Burgess have signed contracts with the team for the remainder of the season.

Zion Patterson last played for Henderson State University, while Caleb Burgess spent the last two seasons with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108676053


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search