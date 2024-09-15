Min. Al-Mutairi Lauds Kuwait Youth Handball Team's Qualification To World Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi lauded on Sunday the national youth handball team's qualification to the 2025 IHF Men's U19 Handball World Championship in Slovenia.

The achievement came following the team's bronze medal win in Jordan's 10th Asian tournament.

After receiving the team and the accompanying delegation, Minister Al-Mutairi conveyed congratulations from the country's leadership, which also expressed pride in the team's recent achievement.

National team player Abdulatif Salmeen -- who excelled in the tournament -- told KUNA the squad had thoroughly prepared for the tournament a year ahead, commending the level of training camps prior to the event.

The Kuwaiti team came third in the Asian tournament, beating their Saudi rivals by 30-26.

During the group stage, Kuwait unexpectedly lost to Bahrain by 35-33 in the first matchup; however, the team bounced back with two consecutive wins against Qatar 32-28 and Japan 27-23 before heading to the elimination stage. (end)

