Yarmouk University Secures Int'l Accreditation For Quality Tourism, Hospitality Education

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sep. 15 (Petra) -- The Faculty of and Hotels at Yarmouk University has been awarded the international "TedQual" accreditation for quality tourism and hospitality education by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the third consecutive term, covering the period from 2024 to 2027.According to University President Islam Massad, this achievement reflects the faculty's commitment to advancing its curricula and academic plans to meet the latest developments in tourism and hotel education. Massad highlighted the efforts of both the faculty and administrative teams in ensuring a high-quality education that equips students with practical skills and scientific knowledge to succeed in the field.He further emphasized that the international accreditation underlines Yarmouk University's adherence to rigorous academic standards, positioning it as a leader in educational quality. In April 2024, the university also advanced in the QS World University Rankings, placing within the top 101-150 universities globally for tourism, hospitality, and leisure management.Faculty Dean Akram Rawashdeh pointed out that this international recognition will enhance the employability of the college's graduates in local, regional, and international tourism and hospitality markets. Additionally, the "TedQual" certification allows the college to leverage the prestigious UNWTO logo in promoting its programs. Students will also benefit from free remote training in tourism and hotel management, provided by the "TedQual Academy" under the UNWTO.Rawashdeh noted that the accreditation strengthens the faculty's engagement with global projects, facilitating broader participation by students and professors in initiatives organized by the UNWTO. This, in turn, enhances the confidence of employers in the tourism and hotel industries in the qualifications of the college's graduates.Yarmouk University is one of only four Arab institutions to receive this international certification for quality education in tourism and hospitality.