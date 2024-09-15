Jordan Expresses Condolences To Romania Over Flood Victims

Amman, September 15 (Petra) – The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday extended its heartfelt condolences to the and people of Romania following the devastating floods in the Galati region, which caused at least four deaths and damage to thousands of households.Ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, underlined Jordan's full solidarity with Romania, offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing the a swift recovery.

