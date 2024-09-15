عربي


Jordan Expresses Condolences To Romania Over Flood Victims


9/15/2024 2:04:19 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, September 15 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Romania following the devastating floods in the Galati region, which caused at least four deaths and damage to thousands of households.
Ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, underlined Jordan's full solidarity with Romania, offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

