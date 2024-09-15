Qatar Museums Unveils New Public Artwork 'Infinity Love', Honouring Sheikha Moza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums unveiled Infinity Love, a stainless steel sculpture in the form of Arabic calligraphy, as the most recent addition to the nation's unparalleled programme of public art installations. Commissioned from Qatari artist Bashayer Al-Badr, the work honours Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and is installed outdoors at Al Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities in recognition of 25 years of Her Highness's support for the institution, which protects the rights of the disabled in Qatar and provides services for people with mental disabilities and autism.

The artwork was unveiled by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and was attended by Maryam Saif Al-Suwaidi, the Executive Director of the Shafallah Center, and other prominent members from Qatar Museums and the Ministry of Qatar.

Bashayer Al-Badr has explored the expressive potential of Arabic calligraphy in sculpture since 2016 and has rendered the characters of Infinity Love in a non-traditional style, reminiscent of handwritten gestures. In the sculpture, the initial letter of the word“love” (ح haa) and the final letter (ب baa) intertwine to form the infinity symbol, creating a visual metaphor for both feelings of endlessness and unity, whether the bonds are between two individuals or among the people of the diverse nation of Qatar.

Bashayer Al-Badr said,“Infinity Love pays homage to the tireless efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to better the lives of Qataris, especially those in greatest need. I offer the sculpture to the public in the same spirit with which Her Highness has dedicated more than two decades of her life to this important cause. I am especially honoured to have been commissioned to make this work specifically for Al Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities, where I hope it can offer wonder and joy to the patients, their families, and the dedicated staff.”

Infinity Love joins the more than 140 public artworks installed and often specially commissioned by Qatar Museums that comprise the nation's vast outdoor museum.