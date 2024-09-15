Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Wish Their Son Aarav On His Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie 'Khel Khel Mein', and his wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their son Aarav's birthday on Sunday.

The couple took to their Instagram in separate posts, and sent their best wishes to Aarav on his special day.

Akshay shared a picture from their safari outing on his Instagram to wish his son. The picture shows Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav inside a safari vehicle as Twinkle looks at the camera through binoculars.

The wrote in the caption:“Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can't do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always.”

Twinkle, being a writer, was more elaborate in her post as she shared how despite leaving home for studies, Aarav still lives in their hearts, diametrically opposite to what she thought would happen once he goes abroad.

She wrote:“Happy birthday Aarav. When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. When you would return for a visit, I would light numerous diyas and pretend that this was not a permanent power failure; we were just celebrating Diwali. But I didn't realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it's about dirty laundry.”

Akshay had once shared that like him, Aarav also left his home at quite a tender age, and is studying at a university in London.