Uttarakhand Premier League Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Sep 15 (IANS) The much-anticipated Uttarakhand (UPL) 2024 kicked off on Sunday with a vibrant inauguration ceremony at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here. Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami was present to mark the occasion, celebrating the launch of this exciting cricket tournament.

The league is set to feature top local talent and promises thrilling matches throughout the season. The event marks a significant milestone in promoting sports and fostering local talent in the region.

The UPL 2024 draft saw a thrilling selection of icon players for both the men's and women's teams, highlighting the immense talent in Uttarakhand cricket.

The draft process, which took place in a vibrant atmosphere, has given the teams their full squads, with each franchise securing icon players who have made significant contributions to domestic cricket and beyond.

UPL 2024 – Men's squads:

Pithoragarh Hurricanes: Akash Madhwal (Captain & Icon), Vijay Sharma, Rohit Dangwal, Sunny Kashyap, Neeraj Rathour, Ashish Joshi, Vishal Kashyap, Parmender Chadda, Aryan Choudhary, Hitesh Naula, Aditya Naithani, Anmol Shah, Harsh Vikram Singh, Shivam Gupta, Shashank Wadhwa, Nikhil Harsh.

USN Indians: Kunal Chandela (Captain & Icon), Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aryan Sharma, Akhil Singh Rawat, Devendra Bora, Agrim Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan, Aarav Mahajan, Manish Gaur, Anay Basant Chhetri, Shashank Shekhar Pant, Rahul Negi, Abhinav Sharma, Ajay Dimri, Abhishek Roshan, Tejender Singh.

Dehradun Warriors: Aditya Tare (Captain & Icon), Dikshanshu Negi, Himanshu Bisht, Abhay Negi, Vaibhav Bhatt, Satyam Baaliyan, Harjeet Singh, Sanskar Rawat, Sagar Rawat, Rakshit Rohi, Poorvansh Dhruv, Ashar Khan, Mohit Kumar, Aanjaniya Suryavansh, Deepak Kumar, Anshul Singh.

Haridwar Spring Elmas: Samarth Ravikumar (Captain & Icon), Girish Raturi, Saurabh Rawat, Prashant Kumar Bhati, Harman Singh, Saurav Chauhan, Shashwat Dangwal, Pramod Rawat, Sparsh Joshi, Kunal Veer Singh, Rajya Vardhan Singh, Aditya Rawat, Krishna Garg, Himanshu Sony, Prajiwal Rawat, Daksh Awana.

Nainital SG Pipers: Rajan Kumar (Captain & Icon), Avneesh Sudha, Mayank Mishra, Aditya Sethi, Prateek Pandey, Priyanshu Khanduri, Nikhil Pundir, Harsh Rana, Kartik Bhatt, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Abhyuday Bhatnagar, Arush Melkani, Aniket S Rahal, Naveen Kumar Singh, Sachin Bhati, Devansh Sharma.

UPL 2024 – Women's squads:

Nainital SG Pipers: Ekta Bisht (Captain & Icon), Kanchan Parihar, Megha Saini, Sweta Verma, Amisha Bahukhandi, Gunjan Bhandari, Radha Chand, Kanak Tapraniya, Vaishali Tulera, Dipika Chand, Pramila Rawat, Tanya Kanaujiya, Manisha Kunwar, KM Aarti, Priya.

Pithoragarh Hurricanes: Neelam Bisht (Captain & Icon), Raghavi Bisht, Neelam Bharadwaj, Safina, Jyoti Giri, Anjali Kathait, Preeti Bhandari, Muskan Kumari, Karuna Shety, Ankita Shah, Bhoomi Umar, Yashika Baunthiyal, Ananya Mehra, Nandina Kaushik, Ritika Chauhan.

Mussoorie Thunders: Mansi Joshi (Captain & Icon), Sarika Koli, Prema Rawat, Anjali Goswami, Nandini Kashyap, Reena Jindal, Divya Bohra, Shagun Chaudhary, Sakshi Joshi, Gaytri Arya, Nandini Sharma, Rudra Sharma, Neha Mehta, Garima Bisht, Sona Badola.