Ankita Lokhande Shares Snapshots Of Her Georgian Romance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Renowned television Ankita Lokhande Jain has shared some wonderful pictures with her better half Vicky Jain from Tbilisi, Georgia.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Ankita, who has 5.3 million followers on Instagram, shared several snapshots with her husband Vicky Jain as they explored the streets of Georgia.

She also captioned the post“Love in Georgia” with a heart emoji.” In the pictures, the lovebirds were seen holding each other while spreading their heartwarming love.

In the first picture, Vicky wrapped his arms around Ankita while looking towards her. For their outing, the couple opted for a cool and comfy outfit.

In another picture, Vicky and Ankita are seen holding each other's hands while moving as Vicky looks at her darling wife adorably.

In other pictures, Ankita and Vicky were seen in their cozy moments as Vicky hugged Ankita showcasing his immense love for her, while in another snapshot, Ankita held Vicky's arm like an unbreakable bond as they smiled together. The post has garnered lots of appreciation from fans and celebrities as well.

The 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka' fame actress Riya Sharma wrote“Power Couple” with heart and fire emojis.

The 'Swaragini' fame actress Helly Shah also reacted to Ankita's mesmerizing pictures with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain are currently shooting for a project in Tbilisi, Georgia along with Kanika Mann, Helly Shah, Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande and Riya Sharma.

Ankita started her television journey with Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, Lokhande participated in the dance-reality show titled 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and 'Comedy Circus ka Naya Daur'. Meanwhile, She also did two episodes for the horror-mini-series 'Ek Thhi Naayka', opposite Sachin Shroff.

On 14 December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends.

Later, she appeared as a contestant on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 17'. She joined the show alongside her better half, Vicky Jain.

