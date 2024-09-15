Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Confident Of Another Term In Power

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that the party will win another term in power in the state.

Asserting that the 2029 would be "final", he said the Congress party would win this final after making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Revanth Reddy was speaking after handing over the charge as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud.

At a programme held at the party's state headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud took charge from Revanth Reddy, who had been holding the post of TPCC president for last three years.

Stating that as the TPCC president he fought on behalf of the people for 38 months, Revanth Reddy said the central leadership entrusted the responsibility to Mahesh Goud with a lot of hopes.

The Chief Minister said elections held so far and the success achieved was semifinal and the party would win the final in 2029 after making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

He mentioned that since 1994, every party won two successive elections in the state and exuded confidence that Congress would come to power for second term.

Revanth Reddy said the performance of Congress government during last nine months shows that Congress delivers whatever it promises.

He recalled that Rahul Gandhi had promised waiver of crops loans of up to Rs 2 lakh in Warangal declaration and within six months after coming to power the promise was fulfilled.

The Chief Minister said farmers who have loans of more than Rs 2 lakh should not worry.

He also said that 85 crore women have availed the free bus travel scheme in the state so far.

Revanth Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had imposed burden on women by increasing the price of cooking gas cylinder but the Congress government in the state is supplying cylinder for only Rs 500.

Mahesh Kumar Goud suggested that at least two ministers visit Gandhi Bhavan every week. He said justice should be done to workers who come to Gandhi Bhavan with hopes and expectations.

Stating that even small regional parties have offices in districts, the new TPCC president called for building Congress party offices in districts.

Before taking charge, Mahesh Goud reached Gandhi Bhavan in a rally from Telangana Martyrs' Memorial at Gun Park.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and senior leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, government advisor and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir congratulated Goud on being appointed as TPCC president.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 6 appointed Mahesh Goud as the new president.

Before being appointed TPCC president, Mahesh Goud was the working president.

Mahesh Goud succeeded Revanth Reddy, who has been holding the dual posts since being sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 7, 2023.

Deepa Dasmunshi called for effective coordination between the government and the party. She said the party should take to people the work done by the Congress government during the last nine months.

The AICC in-charge said coming elections to local bodies were a big challenge for the party and asked party leaders and workers to gear up for this.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress leaders, despite facing harassment and false cases during the 10 years of BRS rule, worked hard to bring Congress to power.

He said the Congress government was committed to fulfilling all the guarantees. He listed out the guarantees already implemented by the government.

He mentioned that the government is giving Rs 400 crore to the State Road Transport Corporation to implement the scheme for free bus travel by women.

He claimed that the government is creating wealth for people and distributing it among them.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress came to power due to hard work and sacrifices by the party workers. He claimed that Mahesh Goud's appointment shows the importance the party attaches to social justice.