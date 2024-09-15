talabat Partners with the Asian Football Confederation for an Exciting Collaboration

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has announced a new partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), becoming an Official Regional Partner of the AFC club competitions.



Set to enhance the overall game day experience, talabat will deliver engaging activations, prizes and more surprises in store for football fans in the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and Iraq.



Stefano Vecchio, Vice President of People & Strategy at talabat said: “As a football fan myself, I’m personally delighted that talabat is joining forces with the Asian Football Confederation. This partnership is all about unleashing creativity and redefining the game experience, while ensuring we continue to simplify life for our customers. Having grown to become the MENA region’s leading on-demand delivery platform, the talabat team is excited by our latest opportunity to make incredible things happen this season."



Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC is delighted to partner with talabat in the MENA region, where Asian football is intrinsically embedded within its passionate fanbase. Both the AFC and talabat are committed towards driving innovation and excellence and we thank them for underlining their confidence in Asian football, particularly as the AFC’s club competitions herald a new era of growth.”



“We look forward to working in close partnership with talabat in bringing new and exciting experiences as we strive to deepen our connection with Asian football fans in the MENA region.”



As part of this partnership, talabat Jordan is excited to give Jordanian football fans a dynamic experience by offering unforgettable moments through special local events on its social media channels. Fans will have the chance to win autographed shirts from top players participating in the Asian Cup and international football stars, as well as an opportunity for winners to attend Jordanian clubs matches. This initiative demonstrates talabat Jordan’s commitment to engaging with customers in innovative ways, supporting their passions, and delivering added value beyond just food and grocery delivery.



With the partnership set to run throughout the club competition season, fans in the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Iraq can expect to enjoy dynamic experiences that enhance their passion for football.



Consumers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.







