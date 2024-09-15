عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Strikes Again With Kabs In Kharkiv

Russian Army Strikes Again With Kabs In Kharkiv


9/15/2024 9:15:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has repeatedly struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs (KABs), and explosions have been heard in the city.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv ! Be careful - the enemy has re-launched the KABs,” Terekhov said.

Read also: One killed, two injured in Russian MLRS attack on village in Kharkiv region

Earlier, an Ukrinform correspondent reported on the explosions in Kharkiv.

According to the agency, yesterday the enemy attacked a village in Kharkiv region with MLRS in the afternoon: a woman was killed and two wounded.

MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108675496


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search