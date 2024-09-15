Russian Army Strikes Again With Kabs In Kharkiv
Date
9/15/2024 9:15:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has repeatedly struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs (KABs), and explosions have been heard in the city.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv ! Be careful - the enemy has re-launched the KABs,” Terekhov said.
Read also:
One killed, two injured
in Russian MLRS attack on village in Kharkiv
region
Earlier, an Ukrinform correspondent reported on the explosions in Kharkiv.
According to the agency, yesterday the enemy attacked a village in Kharkiv region with MLRS in the afternoon: a woman was killed and two wounded.
MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108675496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.