Russian Army Strikes Again With Kabs In Kharkiv

The Russian has repeatedly struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs (KABs), and explosions have been heard in the city.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv ! Be careful - the enemy has re-launched the KABs,” Terekhov said.

One killed, two in Russian MLRS attack on village inregion

Earlier, an Ukrinform correspondent reported on the explosions in Kharkiv.

According to the agency, yesterday the enemy attacked a village in Kharkiv region with MLRS in the afternoon: a woman was killed and two wounded.