AFU Plan To Extend Period Of Basic General Military Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Ukraine are working on the issue of establishing a School of Instructors, which will be the main and only source of well-trained instructors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, high-quality training is one of the main factors in saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.“We are making every effort for this,” assured Syrskyi.

The commander held a working meeting on this issue with the participation of heads of military command and control bodies in charge of training, as well as combat brigade commanders and heads of training centers.

They discussed the issues that affect the quality of military training and developed ways to solve them. They also considered ways to improve training programs.

According to Syrskyi, instructors play a key role in the quality of training. Therefore, maximum attention is paid to attracting motivated instructors with combat experience.

Ukrainian pilots begin F-16in Romania

“We are working on the possibility of creating a School of Instructors, which will be the main and only source of well-trained instructors. We are working to extend the period of basic general military training. The corresponding project will be launched in October-November this year,” Syrskyi informed and noted that the training centers are working to improve the quality of military training.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United Kingdom, with the support of 12 partner countries, has trained more than 40,000 servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in two years as part of the Interflex multinational training operation.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Facebook