Baba Kalyani becomes the 2nd Indian to receive U.S.I.B.C Global Leadership Award

Bengaluru: September 12, 2024, Today at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit and 49th Annual General Meeting, Babasaheb "Baba" N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, named recipient of the Global Leadership Awards. Each year, USIBC recognizes business champions from the U.S. and India who dedicate their work to advancing the bilaterial economic relationship and making significant contributions to catalyzing growth in the U.S.-India commercial corridor.



USIBC President Ambassador (Retd.) Atul Keshap said, “Baba Kalyani is an exceptional global business leader with a long-term vision to create the building blocks of critical infrastructure. As a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Baba exemplifies the power and dynamism of an Indian entrepreneur who has dedicated his life’s work to transform India into a globally-competitive center for advanced manufacturing. While Bharat Forge is an established name in the global automotive and industrial sectors, Baba’s astute leadership and passion for technology-driven innovation is rapidly positioning the company as one of India’s largest defense manufacturers and at the forefront of driving India’s aspiration to become a net defense exporter. USIBC is honored to confer its 2024 Global Leadership Award to Baba N. Kalyani.”

In his acceptance speech, Baba Kalyani expressed his gratitude for the recognition and said, “I am humbled and greatly value this prestigious honor conferred upon me today. As the largest democracies, India and the United States share a strong global strategic relationship and we at Bharat Forge take pride in contributing to growing bilateral trade and enhanced business engagement between the two countries. As India lives up to the scale of its colossal economic potential, Bharat Forge will continue pushing the boundaries of innovation with AI, Industry 5.0 and advanced defense technologies and products. For decades, the USIBC has not only been Bharat Forge’s trusted partner in business, but also shares our commitment to free enterprise, fair trade, unlocking opportunity, and solving challenges in our countries’ economic relationship.”





