KFSHRC Leads As A Premier Destination For Medical Tourism And Innovative Care Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is cementing its position as a global leader in healthcare, evidenced by remarkable growth in international patient admissions and ground-breaking medical achievements. In 2023, KFSHRC treated 451 medical tourism patients from countries including Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Canada, Egypt, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, and the USA, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for medical tourism.



KFSHRC attracts international patients by offering specialized cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, organ transplant, and medical genetics services. The hospital's Centers of Excellence, led by world-renowned specialists and equipped with novel technologies, are integral to its global reputation. For instance, KFSHRC has successfully performed a heart transplant on a two-month-old baby, the youngest patient to undergo this procedure in the Middle East, and has implemented innovative CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancers, providing new hope to over 120 patients.

To accommodate the growing international demand, KFSHRC has developed specialized healthcare packages from personalized treatment plans, and management of medical appointments to visa arrangements. KFSHRC's International Healthcare Services Office (IHS) office ensures international patients receive personalized, world-class care, all within a supportive and integrated environment. This commitment to patient care is further strengthened by additional support like medical coordination, financial assistance, and the hospital's expansion of facilities and services, increasing its capacity to serve more patients and advance the Kingdom's healthcare goals.

With strategic locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah, KFSHRC is easily accessible to international patients. This accessibility, combined with the hospital's advanced medical services, generated SAR 125 million from international patients and medical tourism in 2023.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to KFSHRC's commitment to excellence and should instill confidence in the institution's credibility. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals, further solidifying its position as a global leader in healthcare.

Media Contact:

Essam AlZahrani

+966 55 525 4429

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

