Dubai Culture Marks Al Jalila Theatre Day With 'Be You' Performance By Young Talent
9/15/2024 7:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 15 September 2024:
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture)
has celebrated
'Al Jalila Theatre Day'
with the staging of the play
'Be You', which focuses on
raising children's awareness of bullying. The performance
emphasises
the importance of confronting
this issue
by holding onto positive behaviours and societal values. This aligns with the Authority's mission to provide a safe environment that fosters positive thinking and nurtures
the
development
of young minds
across various cultural fields.
Written by Alia Al Yamahi, the play revolves around Mouza, a young girl who faces bullying at school, crushing her hopes of forming friendships. In her despair, she turns to a magician and a fairy for help, only to realise that the key to her self-confidence
and
happiness lies within herself.
The
Alaa Hammad-directed
production
is the result of a collaboration between Dubai Culture and the Sharjah-based Rubu' Qarn Centers for Theater and Performing Arts. The cast includes 11 young performers from the 'Talents' programme, an initiative by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children designed to attract
youngsters aged 8 to 14, helping them discover
and hone
their
abilities in different
cultural domains.
Maitha Ali Shahdad, Acting Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed Dubai Culture's dedication to designing and implementing innovative programmes that shape young minds and encourage them to pursue their passion for the performing arts, saying: 'The 'Talents' programme serves as an innovative educational and creative incubator, opening doors for children to explore their talent, unleash their imagination, and enhance their ability to express themselves in an environment that blends entertainment with creativity. Through a variety of workshops, the programme teaches them the fundamentals of acting, body language, scene creation, and character development, all of which positively impact their performance on stage. The
'Be You'
play was the result of a series of auditions
with
emerging talent, reflecting their high level of artistry and creativity.'
