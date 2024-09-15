(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt is significantly upgrading its military capabilities by ordering two C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin. This purchase marks Egypt as the 23rd nation to acquire the C-130J variant.



The Egypt International Air Show hosted the announcement of the deal on September 5, 2024. It forms part of a larger potential $2.2 billion sale that the U.S. approved.



State Department in January 2022. The agreement allows Egypt to buy up to 12 C-130J-30 aircraft in total.



Egypt's Air Force already operates a substantial fleet of older C-130 models. Currently, they have 22 C-130Hs and three C-130H-30s, delivered between 1976 and 1990.



These new C-130J-30s represent a significant technological leap forward. It is a stretched version of the Super Hercules.



It boasts impressive capabilities, including a maximum payload of 50,000 pounds (22,670 kg). With a 40,000-pound payload, it can fly up to 4,425 kilometers.







These new aircraft will enhance Egypt's tactical airlift capabilities. They will support various missions, including border security, counterterrorism, and humanitarian aid.



Additionally, Egypt plans to use them for maritime patrol and search and rescue operations. The C-130J Super Hercules is a versatile and proven platform.



Globally, over 545 C-130Js have been delivered, logging more than 3 million flight hours across 63 nations. This widespread adoption underscores the aircraft's reliability and effectiveness.



Egypt's acquisition is part of a broader trend of modernizing its air transport fleet. In recent years, they've also acquired Il-76MF transports from Jordan and operate various other transport aircraft models.

Egypt Modernizes Air Force with Advanced C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft

This purchase strengthens the ties between Egypt and the United States. It also enhances Egypt's military capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa region. The deal faced some scrutiny due to human rights concerns, but ultimately received U.S. Senate approval.



Lockheed Martin emphasizes the C-130J's advanced features. These include more efficient engines, improved avionics, and enhanced performance compared to older models. These upgrades will provide Egypt with a significant boost in operational capabilities.



The delivery timeline for these aircraft hasn't been officially confirmed. However, reports suggest the first two C-130J-30s might arrive in Egypt by 2026. This acquisition represents a major step in Egypt's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces.







MENAFN15092024007421016031ID1108675276