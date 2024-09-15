Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighters Bring Home 13 Medals From Latvia
Date
9/15/2024 6:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed 13 medals,
including four golds at the 2024 Riga Open G1 tournament held in
Latvia, Azernews reports.
The Gold medals came from Ilyas Hatamli, Mahammad Hasanli, Fuad
Maharramli and Eljan Aliyev.
Nargiz Kazimova and Yunis Huseynov clinched silvers, while
Nilufar Borji, Sehri Jalalova, Fatima Hasanova, Harun Salmanzada,
Ziya Hasanli, Huseyn Khudiyev and Allahverdi Mammadov earned bronze
medals of the tournament.
MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108675253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.