Fed Rate Decision: Intrigue Returns
Date
9/15/2024 4:17:30 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Influential financial media are promoting the need for a 50-basis point rate cut. The Fed's blackout period starts 10 days before the rate decision is released, so the main influence on the markets during this time comes from traders' interpretation of data and commentary from influential speakers in major financial media.
MENAFN15092024000156011031ID1108674985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.