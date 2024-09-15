Stage Set For Qatar Arc Trials At Parislongchamp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Arc Trials featuring the world class entries is set to take place at the ParisLongchamp today. The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC)-sponsored meeting is considered the last stepping stone to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend.

The two highlights of the day are the Group 1 Qatar Prix Vermeille, a race for fillies and mares only run over the same distance of 2,400m as the Qatar Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe, and the Group 1 PA Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon, a race for Purebred Arabians run over the distance of 2,000m, which is considered to be the last preparatory race for the Group 1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup.

Both the Qatar Cup and the Qatar Arabian World Cup are part of Qatar's commitment to promote and progress Arabian racing worldwide; a commitment which has been extended to include sponsoring several other Arabian races at some of the world's top racecourses as well as the introduction of the Doha Triple Crown. The coveted title has been won by only two horses so far; namely Ebraz, owned by

H E Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani in 2019, and Al Ghadeer, owned by Al Shaqab Racing in February this year, completing the impressive trio of victories in the Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood, Qatar Arabian World Cup at ParisLongchamp and HH The Amir Sword at Al Rayyan racecourse.

Apart from the two highlights of the Qatar Arc Trials day, there are other seven races on the card.

Under Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, the QREC management has been in constant coordination with the management of France Gallop as part of Qatar's sponsorship of this prestigious event. Qatar Arc Trials to be run today is the final rehearsal before the main event in early October.

Qatar's sponsorship of the meeting has contributed to further developing and elevating the racing standard as well as the huge media momentum of the event, being one of the most important sporting events in France every year. Dozens of thousands of spectators and racing fans fill the stands of ParisLongchampto witness and be part of the major challenges among the world's most famous horse owners, trainers and jockeys.

Runners for Qatar Cup

The final official lists of runners in the Qatar Arc Trials were declared on Friday. Four horses have been declared in this year's edition of the Group 1 PA Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon, including the two Al Shaqab Racing representatives Al Tammtam, a Group 1 PA winner at Longchamp, and the very consistent Al Wakrah both trained by Jean de Mieulle. François Rohaut will saddle Ch'Ezza, winner of The President of the UAE Cup - Coupe d'Europe des chevauxarabes, a Group 1 PA, who will run in the silks of Abdulla bin Fahad Ah Al-Attiyah year's winning trainer Thomas Fourcy will count on Nabucco Al Maury running in the colours of Mansoor Khalil M. Al-Shahwani.

It is worth mentioning that the last three winners of the Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon were the Al Shaqab Racing-owned Ghadah in 2023, the Yas Horse Racing Management-owned Teema in 2022 and the Sheikha Reem-owned Ebraz in 2021

Qatar Prix Vermeille

An incredible line up of 12 fillies and mares has been declared in the Group 1 for Thoroughbreds on the Qatar Arc Trials Day, the Qatar Prix Vermeille. These include the Prix de Diane Longines Group 1 winner Sparkling Plenty, who will defend the interests of Al Shaqab Racing and Jean-Pierre-Joseph Duboi. Aidan O'Brien will saddle the recent Qatar Nassau Stakes Group 1 winner Opera Singer dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn will try to add another success at this level to her career record. Bluestocking, winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes Group 1, will run for her owner and breeder Juddmonte farms Ltd. There are also the French-trained fillies Survie, Birthe, Dare To Dream, Halfday, Aventureand Mosaique and all five of them are Group winners.

Contestants in other Group races

The Group 3 Qatar Prix du Pin 10 runners include the Listed winner Shartash and Dark Trooper for Wathnan Racing, the Group 3 winner Topgear, presented by Christopher Head as well as the Group 1 performer Exxtra, trained by C&Y Lerner.

In the Group 2 Qatar Prix Foy, there are five runners. Iresine will try to regain his title ridden by his loyal jockey Marie Velon against the 2023 Grand Prix de Paris (Group 1) winner Feed The Flame and theGroup 1 St Leger winner Continuous.

The Group 2 Qatar Prix Niel lines-up six runners, including the recent Group 1 Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega carrying Al Shaqab Racing's colours and the 2024 Grand Prix de Paris (Group 1) winner Sosie, both preparing for the Group 1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in early October.

As many as 15 runners were declared in the Group 3 Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert, including Wathnan Racing's Rogue Lightning, Aesop's Fables, a Group 2 winner second time out trained by Aidan O'Brien, as well as the Group 3 winner Monteille presented by Pascal Bary.