Iran’s Bushehr province exports non-oil commodities valued at USD5B in 5 months
9/15/2024 3:53:06 AM
(MENAFN) During the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21, Bushehr province in southwestern Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at approximately USD5 billion. According to Ali Soleymani, a customs department official in the province, the total weight of these non-oil exports reached 13.215 million tons during this period. This represents a 3 percent increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting a positive trend in the province's export activity.
The broader national picture also shows significant growth in non-oil exports. Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), reported a 10 percent increase in the value of Iran's non-oil exports during the first five months of this year compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. The country exported a total of 60.5 million tons of non-oil products valued at USD21.9 billion, marking a 7 percent increase in weight year on year.
Petrochemical products were identified as the primary non-oil export item for Iran, reflecting their central role in the country’s export portfolio. The top destinations for these non-oil exports included major trading partners such as China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. These countries collectively represent key markets for Iranian non-oil goods, contributing to the overall growth in export volumes.
The reported increases in both value and weight of non-oil exports underscore a positive development in Iran's trade dynamics. The growth in exports from Bushehr province, alongside the national surge in non-oil export value and volume, suggests a strengthening of Iran's position in global markets and a continued emphasis on expanding its non-oil trade sector.
