Biongevity Launches Dubai's First Precision Health and Longevity Clinic, Ushering in a New Era of Healthcare

Biongevity, Dubai's first longevity clinic, officially opened its doors on Friday, 13th September 2024, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s healthcare sector. The clinic specialises in precision medicine, offering personalised healthcare solutions using advanced genomics, AI-driven insights, and data analysis to optimise health-span and quality of life. The highly anticipated launch event attracted leaders in healthcare, technology, and wellness.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, MD FRCPC, Cardiologist and Founder of Biongevity, highlighted the clinic’s transformative mission. "We are thrilled to introduce Biongevity to Dubai, a city at the forefront of technological and healthcare advancements. Our goal is to move beyond disease management and focus on preventive care by offering tailored healthcare solutions that align with each individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and microbiome. This marks a new chapter in health optimisation."



Longevity and life-extension medications are seeing a surge in worldwide demand, driven by the increasing focus on health, wellness, and anti-aging solutions. As medical advancements in biotechnology and regenerative medicine progress, people are seeking ways to extend their healthy years and improve their quality of life.



The global demand for longevity treatments is expected to rise due to several key factors. The market for anti-aging products and services was valued at approximately US$60.42 billion in 2021. Projections indicate this figure will nearly double, reaching US$120.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 percent. One major driver is the aging population, particularly in regions such as Europe, the U.S., and parts of Asia, where there is increasing interest in treatments that can slow aging or mitigate age-related diseases. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology, including gene therapy, stem cell research, and anti-aging drugs, are now making it possible to address aging at the cellular level.



High net-worth individuals are also playing a significant role, as many are early adopters of these treatments, seeking to extend their lifespan and maintain youthful vitality. In regions like the U.S. and the Middle East, high-income individuals spend between US$15,000 and US$100,000 annually on longevity treatments, including personalized therapies and cutting-edge interventions. Furthermore, the growing trend toward holistic health and preventative care supports the integration of longevity medications as part of an overall approach to wellness and a longer, healthier life. Preventive healthcare also commands significant spending, with individuals paying upwards of US$5,000 to US$10,000 annually for regular check-ups, diagnostics, and early interventions designed to extend both life expectancy and quality of life. This surge in consumer spending highlights the increasing focus on enhancing both longevity and overall well-being.



The demand for these medications is most evident in wellness hubs like the UAE, where clinics such as Biongevity are tapping into this trend by offering cutting-edge treatments aimed at increasing longevity.



Biongevity is redefining healthcare with a range of innovative services, including advanced genomic testing that generates personalised health plans based on a patient’s unique genetic profile. The clinic's multi-specialty team, comprising experts from various medical fields, works collaboratively to address all aspects of a patient's health. The clinic offers a full suite of precision medical specialties such as general practice, internal medicine, cardiology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, all designed to provide bespoke healthcare solutions. Through a combination of state-of-the-art diagnostics, genetic analyses, and AI-powered medical insights, Biongevity is poised to set a new standard in healthcare.



The clinic leverages cutting-edge technologies, including PanomiQ and BioELR, to provide patients with comprehensive, data-driven health assessments and tailored treatment strategies. By integrating advanced AI algorithms with multi-omics data analysis, Biongevity's approach represents a significant leap forward in precision medicine and longevity science. Additionally, its Virtual Hypertension Clinic allows patients to receive personalised care remotely. Complementing these offerings, the Longevity Plus Supplements provide science-backed nutrition to support long-term health and vitality.



Biongevity’s launch aligns with the UAE’s strategic goals of advancing genomics and preventive healthcare. The *Emirati Genome Programme* plays a crucial role in this mission by exploring the genetic makeup of Emiratis through cutting-edge DNA sequencing and AI technologies. This initiative aims to generate high-quality genomic data, which will serve as the foundation for personalised and preventive healthcare in the UAE. The resulting reference genome will provide a comprehensive understanding of rare genetic disorders and pave the way for new treatments.



With over 600,000 DNA samples already collected, the Emirati Genome Programme is a cornerstone of the nation’s efforts to position itself as a global leader in genomics. Dr. Kapoor emphasised Biongevity’s commitment to supporting this vision: “Our clinic’s mission reflects the UAE’s dedication to fostering innovation in healthcare, particularly in genomics and longevity science. We aim to make Dubai a global hub for precision health, benefiting not only local residents but also international visitors seeking advanced healthcare solutions.”



Following the successful launch in Dubai, Biongevity has ambitious plans for international expansion, with clinics slated to open in major cities across the GCC, London, Silicon Valley, and Toronto by 2026. This expansion will further solidify Biongevity’s vision of democratising access to advanced health technologies worldwide.







