From Farm to Family : Origin to deliver 250+ fresh vegetables and fruits across Bengaluru within 12 Hours of harvest

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Bengaluru, India – September 10, 2024 – Origin, India's maiden fresh produce brand, has officially commenced operations in Bengaluru. Fresh or nothing, Origin guarantees delivery of over 250 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and exotic produce within 12 hours of harvest. Origin brings in omnichannel pay to cater to a broad spectrum of customers, integrating offline, online, and quick commerce delivery modes.

Origin’s strategy results from a deep understanding and primary research covering over 1,000 customers from diverse age and income groups. There has been a growing trend towards online purchases of daily groceries, and fruits (63%) and vegetables (57%) top the charts for preference. Almost all the customers have faced challenges related to freshness, quality, inconsistent pricing, and not having a wide selection of products.

No offline or online store in Bangalore or India offers 250+ different products to choose from. Origin will be focused on delivering an enhanced experience guaranteeing convenient delivery, consistent quality assurance and the availability of a wide selection of fresh produce to consumers. Origin brings in a blended approach that is a confluence of state-of-the-art predictive demand technology and its direct partnerships with local farmers to deliver the freshest vegetables and fruits within 12 hours of harvest.

Commenting on the launch, Prashanth Vasan, CEO of Origin said, “Our mission at Origin is to set a new benchmark for freshness in Bengaluru. By delivering produce within 12 hours of harvest, we are reimagining how consumers experience fruits and vegetables—no more compromises on quality or variety. With over 250 options and our ‘Fresh or Nothing’ commitment, we are combining technology with direct farmer partnerships to not only ensure peak freshness but also drive meaningful impact for local farming communities. At Origin, we’re not just offering fresh produce; we’re creating a fresh way of living for the people of Bengaluru.”

Key Highlights:

● Fresh Produce: The produce will be delivered to customers within 12 hours (and no later) from its harvest.

• ● Unmatched Variety: With a selection of over 250 fruits, vegetables, herbs and exotic items, Origin’s user-friendly app provides easy access to a wide range of products.

• ● Reliable Delivery Landscape: Currently the brand offers next day delivery and same

day delivery in key areas of the city. The app is available for download on both Play Store and App Store. Origin will soon be launching 20 minutes hyperlocal delivery across Bangalore and offline experience stores in select areas across Bangalore.

• ● Commitment to Quality and Sustainability: Origin uses eco-friendly packaging for longer shelf life and offers customers the option to purchase smaller quantities to minimize food waste. The company aims to reduce fresh produce waste to just 4%, thanks to its precise demand forecasting and efficient supply chain management

• ● Support for Local Farmers: By collaborating directly with 5,000+ farmers including exclusive partnerships, Origin guarantees that produce is harvested at its peak freshness and swiftly delivered, minimizing post-harvest losses to farming communities. Post harvest losses are currently estimated at 25% of the produce.







