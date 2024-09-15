Panama Crimes In Alanje, David, And Panama City Continue To Keep Police Busy
9/15/2024 3:20:19 AM
Rosana Edith Vega, 56, was brutally shot
on Tuesday afternoon as she was leaving work at the Clemente rice processing plant in Alanje, Chiriquí Province.
The accountant suffered three shots:
one fractured her femur in the thigh, another hit her in the calf, and a third hit her groin. Following the violent attack,
Vega was rushed to the Rafael Hernández Regional Hospital,
where she is in stable condition but under strict medical supervision. Authorities have yet to identify suspects
or release details about the motive for the crime.
The
wave of robberies and thefts
has
intensified
this
week
in Panama City.
This
Monday, around 11:45 am, a
man, wearing a mask,
who pretended
to be a customer
entered the Win Play casino, located in the
town of San Vicente, Chilibre and robbed the place of $3,000.
A routine trip turned into a nightmare when a group of armed criminals boarded a bus on the David-Frontera route in Chiriquí. The men, who got on near La Renta de Gariché, intimidated the driver and passengers, demanding their belongings under threats of death. In the midst of the robbery, some brave passengers tried to resist, causing one of the criminals to shoot twice, creating even more panic among the bus occupants. What the criminals didn't know was that a security camera captured the entire act.
National Police
units,
using their
service weapons, shot
a man
in the left leg,
who during a police operation,
pulled out a gun and threatened
the
officers.
The subject, who
in addition to the gun was carrying two cell phones
and
cash, was
wanted for the murder of Daniel Enrique González Araúz,
24 years old, which occurred on
August 5 in the La Rivera neighborhood, in David, province of
Chiriquí.
The
suspect, along with another accomplice, was arrested
during a police chase
in the
Doleguita sector, in David. There were
four people
in the
sedan they were travelling in, of whom these two
were arrested after abandoning the vehicle. They are suspected of having participated in a robbery.
