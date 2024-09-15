Panama Crimes In Alanje, David, And Panama City Continue To Keep Police Busy

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Rosana Edith Vega, 56, was brutally shot

on Tuesday afternoon as she was leaving work at the Clemente rice processing in Alanje, Chiriquí Province.

The accountant suffered three shots:

one fractured her femur in the thigh, another hit her in the calf, and a third hit her groin. Following the violent attack,

Vega was rushed to the Rafael Hernández Regional Hospital,

where she is in stable condition but under strict medical supervision. Authorities have yet to identify suspects

or release details about the motive for the crime.

The

wave of robberies and thefts

has

intensified

this

week

in Panama City.

This

Monday, around 11:45 am, a

man, wearing a mask,

who pretended

to be a customer

entered the Win Play casino, located in the

town of San Vicente, Chilibre and robbed the place of $3,000.

A routine trip turned into a nightmare when a group of armed criminals boarded a bus on the David-Frontera route in Chiriquí. The men, who got on near La Renta de Gariché, intimidated the driver and passengers, demanding their belongings under threats of death. In the midst of the robbery, some brave passengers tried to resist, causing one of the criminals to shoot twice, creating even more panic among the bus occupants. What the criminals didn't know was that a security camera captured the entire act.

National Police

units,

using their

service weapons, shot

a man

in the left leg,

who during a police operation,

pulled out a gun and threatened

the

officers.

The subject, who

in addition to the gun was carrying two cell phones

and

cash, was

wanted for the murder of Daniel Enrique González Araúz,

24 years old, which occurred on

August 5 in the La Rivera neighborhood, in David, province of

Chiriquí.

The

suspect, along with another accomplice, was arrested

during a police chase

in the

Doleguita sector, in David. There were

four people

in the

sedan they were travelling in, of whom these two

were arrested after abandoning the vehicle. They are suspected of having participated in a robbery.