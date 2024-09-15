Karnataka leads with 9 Young Competitors at WorldSkills 2024 in France: Second Highest representation from any Indian State

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, September 14, 2024: As the young Team India showcases their talents at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France, the state of Karnataka stands out by contributing the second highest number of competitors, with 9 individuals excelling across various skills. The participants from Karnataka are competing against 1300+ competitors from 70 nations in various skills such as Additive Manufacturing, Industrial Control, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Cooking, Mechatronics.



Karnataka’s outstanding candidates at WorldSkills 2024 highlight the state's expanding talent pool on a global stage.



Harshavardhan Vk from Sangli, Maharashtra, is a talented cooking enthusiast. He honed his culinary skills at home and pursued formal education at Nalanda School and Sharada University in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Harshavardhan's positive and cheerful attitude shines through in his cooking. His mentor, chef Thirugnanasambantham Kuppuswamy, the principal of Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), is known for his calm demeanour and expertise. The chef’s ability to guide and teach with great emphasis on detail has been instrumental in shaping Harshavardhan's journey, making him a great influence in Harshavardhan's cooking career.



Joethir Adithya K R is a talented young individual from Chennai specializing in Hotel Reception. He attended Sri Kumaran Public School in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and later continued his education at Delhi Public School, Bengaluru South. Joethir is deeply committed to providing the best customer experience, a passion that was sparked during a family vacation where he was captivated by how hotel staff made their stay memorable. Initially interested in Food and Beverage from a young age, his experiences in the hospitality industry led him to realize his true passion for the front office function at the hotel reception. The ability to create a welcoming atmosphere and manage diverse situations drew him towards this career path. His preparatory journey has been both challenging and rewarding, especially as he gears up for WorldSkills 2024. Joethir's training at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi has provided him with invaluable real-time guest interactions and practical experience, essential for both the competition and his future career. Joethir attributes much of his progress to his mentor, Aagman Baury, a seasoned professional in the industry. Mr. Baury's kind nature and positive outlook have been a constant source of motivation for Joethir, helping him stay focused and manage stress throughout this journey. Joethir expresses deep gratitude for Mr. Baury's guidance, which has made this experience both enjoyable and enriching.



Mohith M U from Karnataka is a dedicated participant in the Manufacturing Team Challenge. He completed his schooling from Morarji Desai Residential School in Alur Siddapura, Karnataka, and is currently studying at Toyota Technical Training Institute in Bangalore, Karnataka. Describing himself as an eager learner, Maluganahalli's journey took a significant turn when he joined Toyota, where he discovered the importance of combining learning with skill development. This realization motivated him to strive for excellence, not only for personal growth but also to bring a medal home for India in the WorldSkills competition. As a team participant, Maluganahalli is committed to continuous practice, with the shared goal of achieving success at the global level. He is guided by Dinesh, who plays a crucial role in his training. Dinesh provides consistent guidance and maintains daily interactions with Maluganahalli, ensuring that he and his team are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.



Watching Team India’s overall performance, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "As we witness the remarkable performances of our Indian contingent at WorldSkills 2024, I am filled with immense pride. Having visited their booths and seen their dedication first hand, I can attest to their hard work and passion. Our young boys and girls are truly making the country proud. I am confident that we will not only excel but also elevate skilling as an aspirational value in our nation. Together, we are poised to achieve greatness and bring home victory."



Acknowledging the sentiment and positioning the government’s vision, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, “Our Honourable Prime Minister’s vision is to make India the skill capital of the world and this can only happen when we make skilling aspirational. This is the reason why we are participating in the WorldSkills competition. Our competitors face off against 70 nations in 52 skills, with India sending the fourth largest contingent here. Our team has been prepared and trained by our industry partners and I’m sure they will bring laurels for the nation.”



Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organises the IndiaSkills Competition to identify and train candidates who will represent India at the World Skills Competition. Karnataka leads the second highest contingent at the national competition in the IndiaSkills 2024, marking a significant achievement for the state.



The state's participants stood out among 900 contestants from across India, competing in 6 different skills including Additive Manufacturing, Industrial Control, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Cooking, Mechatronics.





MENAFN15092024005232011781ID1108674799