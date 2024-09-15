Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down One Russian Missile, 10 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down one Kh-59 guided missile and ten Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of September 15.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In total, the Air Force's engineering detected and tracked 17 aerial targets.

The invaders attacked the Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from temporarily occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided missile launched from the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, and 14 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Crimea's Chauda).

Russian armyanother 1,170 soldiers in Ukraine in past day

The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and EW units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

The Ukrainian forces shot down one Kh-59 guided missile and 10 enemy UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv regions.

According to Ukrinform, as of Sunday morning, Russia kept 16 warships in the Black Sea, seven of them armed with up to 48 Kalibr cruise missiles.