Science Cafe Series Witnesses Growing Community Impact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A few months after its launch, the Science Café series by Msheireb Museums and Sidra has had a noticeable impact, resulting in an increased number of audiences.

The first of its kind Science Cafe series in Qatar focuses on important advancements transforming the country's healthcare delivery. Through engaging discussions led by expert speakers, attendees learn how precision medicine can tailor strategies for individual characteristics-from genetics to lifestyle.

The Peninsula spoke to officials from Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine who were instrumental in implementing the Science Cafe series.

Research Manager at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Sahar Da'as, who is leading the Science Cafe initiative, said,“We established Science Cafe as the first initiative of its kind in Qatar, marked by the collaboration between Sidra Medicine and Msheireb Museums. Our inaugural sessions have begun, focusing on topics relevant to the Qatari community, including obesity, diabetes, autism, and cancer. We will also address fertility issues and aim to educate the community about the importance of understanding genomic and genetic terminology for personalised treatments.”

“We are pleased that the community participation has been exceptionally positive, and we have received support from various services across Qatar. Our goal is to facilitate discussions between clinicians, researchers, and the community on topics of significance to the Qatari population,” she added.

The Science Cafe concept invites the public, including students and families, to engage with science in a relaxed environment. It provides an opportunity for scientists to share their research and insights through informal conversations.

“This is collaboration between Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine to bring the latest advancements in medicine to the community, using Msheireb Museums as a platform,” said General Manager of Msheireb Museums, Abdulla Al Naama.

Speaking about the relevance of the Science Café series, he said,“Msheireb Museums are not traditional museums; we are a narrative-based museum. Instead of focusing on collections, we emphasise storytelling and social history. We showcase various initiatives, including Qatar's evolving healthcare landscape. Our goal is to offer the public insights into these changes and educate the younger generation through our programs.” He also mentioned that Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine, both aligned with the same vision as part of the Qatar Foundation, have a role in highlighting important developments and sharing them with the public.

The Science Café series is held bimonthly at Msheireb Museums' Bin Jelmood House, and the fourth session of the series was held on September 2.“In our fourth session, we can see the impact these events have had in raising awareness. I remember our first session; it was held in a small room with a modest turnout. Today, for the fourth session, we had to close RSVPs 3-4 days in advance due to high demand. This demonstrates that the community and the general public have developed strong interest. It's crucial to showcase these initiatives and bring them to people's attention,” said Al Naama.“We have two more Science Cafés scheduled for this year. Additionally, the Precision Medicine Conference will take place at the end of the year, with Msheireb Museum serving as the cultural partner. We are currently negotiating to renew this partnership with Sidra Medicine for next year and exploring new topics that will engage the general public,” he added.