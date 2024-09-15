Five Militants, Two Soldiers Killed In Separate Gunfights In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (NNN-PTI) – At least five and two were killed, in separate gunfights, in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, the Indian said, yesterday.

Three militants were killed yesterday, in a gunfight in Chak Taper Kreeri of Baramulla district, about 45 km north-west of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

According to the Indian army, the gunfight in the area broke out late Friday.

In a separate gunfight, the army said on Friday that, its soldiers killed two militants in Khandara area of Kathua district, about 300 km south of Srinagar.

The army said, it also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, in a third gunfight with militants, two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two others wounded, on Friday evening, in Kishtwar district, about 203 km south-west of Srinagar.– NNN-PTI